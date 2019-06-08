$139.99 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post $139.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.72 million and the lowest is $131.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $146.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $559.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.03 million to $625.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $583.13 million, with estimates ranging from $539.95 million to $655.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $148.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 13.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 467,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $97,273.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,063.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $301,984 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

