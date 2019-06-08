14,600 Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $443,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $464,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,270 shares of company stock worth $2,109,614. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
TRHC stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.15 and a beta of 1.69.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
TRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.12.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
