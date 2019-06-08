17,000 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

