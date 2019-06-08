18,600 Shares in Docusign Inc (DOCU) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $7,084,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 1.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35.
Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,717 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $488,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 10,166 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $538,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,883 shares of company stock worth $3,177,990. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Docusign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.
