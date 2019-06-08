$2.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.13). Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.81. 2,672,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,874. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $184.75 and a fifty-two week high of $224.07. The company has a market cap of $504.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

