2,328,415 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,328,415 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of -1.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

