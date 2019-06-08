35,022 Shares in R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 244.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,053 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 180,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 134,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,604,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 126,738 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM Inc has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.48.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $48,040.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

