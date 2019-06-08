3i Infrastructure PLC (3IN) to Issue GBX 4.33 Dividend

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of 3i Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Friday. 3i Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 290.50 ($3.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3i Infrastructure from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

