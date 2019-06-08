$4.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $16.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $18.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $153.73. 706,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,842,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after buying an additional 709,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,437,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,057,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,959,000 after buying an additional 320,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,862,000.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

