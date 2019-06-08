$47.20 Million in Sales Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to announce sales of $47.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.80 million and the lowest is $44.39 million. Lonestar Resources US posted sales of $47.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year sales of $201.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $212.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $256.47 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $267.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Lonestar Resources US had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LONE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Lonestar Resources US from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Lockwood acquired 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $49,745.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Bracken III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,850 shares of company stock worth $135,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 169,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LONE remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 91,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

