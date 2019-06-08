485 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $114.95 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

