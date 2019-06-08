58.com Inc (WUBA) Stake Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WUBA. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 32.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WUBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on 58.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on 58.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

NYSE WUBA opened at $57.63 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. 58.com had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. 58.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

