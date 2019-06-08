$62.37 Million in Sales Expected for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to post $62.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Varonis Systems reported sales of $62.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year sales of $278.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.30 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $307.06 million, with estimates ranging from $291.77 million to $348.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $3,076,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at $14,713,505.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,737 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 81.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after acquiring an additional 622,639 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 367.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $60.62 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

