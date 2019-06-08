$81.87 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $81.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.95 million to $83.66 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $91.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $319.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.51 million to $335.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $304.35 million, with estimates ranging from $284.25 million to $340.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

