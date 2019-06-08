Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AJIT opened at GBX 6.14 ($0.08) on Friday. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 6.01 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The stock has a market cap of $890,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

Get Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust alerts:

WARNING: “Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.40” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/aberdeen-japan-investment-trust-plc-ajit-declares-dividend-of-gbx-5-40.html.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.