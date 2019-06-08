Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 365.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,057,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $32,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $209,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $321,865. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBS stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 27.57%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

