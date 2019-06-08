Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after acquiring an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Accenture by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $182.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $184.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,937 shares in the company, valued at $13,173,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

