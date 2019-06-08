Acuity Brands (AYI) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

