ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. WBB Securities raised ADMA Biologics to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 370.27% and a negative return on equity of 210.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam S. Grossman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,064,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.