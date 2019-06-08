ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. WBB Securities raised ADMA Biologics to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 370.27% and a negative return on equity of 210.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam S. Grossman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,064,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

