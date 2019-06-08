Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,245 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $161.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $4,505,669.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,191,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,534 shares of company stock worth $5,791,242. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

