Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARPO. National Securities lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.65.

ARPO opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 231,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $217,857.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,750,446 shares of company stock worth $1,774,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

