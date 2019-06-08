AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,436 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 668.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $5.08 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

