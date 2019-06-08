Ajo LP Sells 12,169 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Netflix by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $360.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total transaction of $19,265,200.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,265,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.03.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

