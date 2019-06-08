Akroma Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $46,953.00 and $1,946.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

