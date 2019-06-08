Alain Treuer Sells 9,029 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Alain Treuer sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $117,918.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,999.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alain Treuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Alain Treuer sold 5,270 shares of Green Plains stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $68,826.20.

Green Plains stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $533.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.38. Green Plains Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $642.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.84 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Green Plains’s payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 766.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

