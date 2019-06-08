Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,472,000 after buying an additional 5,271,752 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,341,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,067,000 after buying an additional 2,621,641 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,967,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,390,000 after buying an additional 964,894 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,846,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,739,000 after buying an additional 1,578,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,334,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after buying an additional 805,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.