Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,020,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,615 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,348,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,159 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $154.23 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.12. The company has a market capitalization of $388.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.04.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

