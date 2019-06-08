Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 69 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $85,245.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total value of $106,383.48.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,066.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 302,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,512,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,739,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,765 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 121,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,361.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

