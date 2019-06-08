AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,059,000 after acquiring an additional 453,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,911,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,649,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,934 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,823,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,506,000 after acquiring an additional 538,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,477,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/alphacrest-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-shaw-communications-inc-sjr.html.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.