AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $821,000 in National Instruments Corp (NATI) Stock

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other National Instruments news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $123,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $77,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,410 shares in the company, valued at $13,511,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.94. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

