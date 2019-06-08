American International Group Inc. Has $920,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.1% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 164,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 107,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $100.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $93.76 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $73.55 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $227.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $920,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/american-international-group-inc-has-920000-holdings-in-chesapeake-utilities-co-cpk.html.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.