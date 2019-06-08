American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paypal from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $990.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,714 shares of company stock valued at $16,578,648. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $114.02 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

