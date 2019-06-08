Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 514,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 453,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

In related news, Director Michael I. German bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,300.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 28,620 shares of company stock worth $118,965 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.49 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/ampco-pittsburgh-corp-ap-stake-increased-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.