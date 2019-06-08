Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $99.64 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 505,705 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $99,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $117.50 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,725 shares in the company, valued at $13,658,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,116. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

