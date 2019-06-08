Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,061,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $85,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 265,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,864,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $69.52 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $541,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

