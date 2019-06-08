Analysts Anticipate Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Orthopediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $616.48 million, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 0.23. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

