Analysts Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Polaris Industries posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.68. 632,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.31. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $131.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

