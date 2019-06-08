Analysts Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Polaris Industries posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.68. 632,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.31. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $131.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.