Analysts Expect Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Two Rivers Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 182 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TRCB opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

