Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 735,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 123,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CS opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous special dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.