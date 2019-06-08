Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) PT at $16.53

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.53.

FM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial set a C$17.50 price objective on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

TSE FM opened at C$10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.06.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2099999 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

