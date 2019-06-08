Analyzing FuelCell Energy (FCEL) & CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FuelCell Energy and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 5 1 0 2.17 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,722.60%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Risk and Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -88.47% -53.97% -12.95% CBAK Energy Technology -8.21% -234.99% -1.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FuelCell Energy and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $89.44 million 0.07 -$47.33 million ($9.48) -0.06 CBAK Energy Technology $24.43 million 1.27 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SureSource Storage, an energy storage solution. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat for commercial, industrial, government and utility customers. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, Canada, and Spain. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

