Analyzing Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and The Competition

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) is one of 121 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Outlook Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics -1,250.20% N/A -143.81% Outlook Therapeutics Competitors -4,717.63% -72.12% -31.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outlook Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Competitors 904 2929 6313 279 2.57

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 391.23%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 43.41%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.77, meaning that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $3.09 million -$30.09 million -0.18 Outlook Therapeutics Competitors $863.94 million $181.08 million -0.56

Outlook Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics competitors beat Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.