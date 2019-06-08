AO World (AO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AO. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on AO World from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AO World from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.72).

AO opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.64 million and a PE ratio of -23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

