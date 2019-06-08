Aon PLC (AON) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,515,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,997,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,646 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,736,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AON by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,513,000 after purchasing an additional 528,189 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AON by 14,228.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Shares of AON stock opened at $190.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $134.82 and a 1 year high of $191.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,513. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

