Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Opes Advisors Inc

Opes Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Opes Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Apple stock opened at $190.15 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

