Arcosa Inc (ACA) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

