Arotech (ARTX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ARTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Arotech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTX opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.52. Arotech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Arotech had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arotech will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTX. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arotech by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Arotech during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arotech by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arotech by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arotech during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

