Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Receives $25.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AY opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.43%.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

