Aventus (AVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,576.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $974,825.00 and approximately $18,576.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aventus has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Gatecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00401221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.02437294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00151481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

