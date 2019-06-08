B. Riley Weighs in on Prudential Financial Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.